Juventus and Atalanta also battling for the “New Barella”

Since 2017, Davide Frattesi has been owned by Sassuolo. However, he was never given the chance to play with the first team.

Instead, the young Italian was sent out on loan with the likes of Ascoli, Catania and lastly Monza.

Nevertheless, Manuel Locatelli’s transfer to Juventus meant that the Neroverdi were finally going to rely on the young Frattesi.

The 22-year-old has seized the opportunity, starting in every Serie A fixture thus far this season, scoring three goals in the process, including one in Turin against the Old Lady.

Therefore, the Italian has earned the attention of several top teams as reported by Tuttosport via JuventusNews24.

Some observers describe the Sassuolo man as the “new Nicolò Barella”, and coincidentally, Inter could be looking to unite the two players.

However, the Nerazzurri aren’t alone, as Juventus and Atalanta are reportedly in the battle as well.

The Bianconeri host La Dea later on Saturday in an all-important Serie A clash, and it appears that the two rivals are ready to fight it out on the market as well.

The source believes that Frattesi’s characteristics render him a perfect fit for Gian Piero Gasperini’s side, but Max Allegri could also be interested in his services.

Juve FC say

Frattesi is obviously a talented young player who will only grow stronger in the future.

Nonetheless, Juventus have limited resources currently, and must spend their dime where it’s mostly needed.

The 22-year-old is a promising box-to-box midfielder that could prove to be an improvement on the current bunch, but the Bianconeri arguably need a strong Regista more than anything else.