Juventus and Atalanta are interested in Hellas Verona star Tomas Suslov and will compete to sign him.

The midfielder performed well for Verona last season, attracting attention from Juve.

The Bianconeri are rebuilding their midfield, with Adrien Rabiot and Weston McKennie likely to leave.

They have already signed Douglas Luiz and are expected to sign Teun Koopmeiners and Khephren Thuram.

It seems they are expanding their midfield targets and have now added Suslov to their list.

However, according to a report on Calciomercato, Atalanta is also interested in Suslov.

Atalanta, who won the Europa League last season, is known for being an attractive destination for players.

They are open to selling Koopmeiners this summer, making Suslov one of their targets.

Atalanta will do their best to beat Juve to signing him, especially if the Bianconeri sign Koopmeiners from them.

Juve FC Says

Tomas Suslov has a good profile, even though he has only spent a season in Serie A.

Thiago Motta knows the right players for his system and if he wants Suslov, then we need to try our best to sign him.