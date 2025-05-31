Juventus continue their search for a new manager to replace Igor Tudor, and the latest name to emerge on their shortlist is Stefano Pioli.

The experienced Italian coach is currently employed by Al Nassr, where he oversees a squad that includes high-profile players such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane. Although he has only spent a short time in the Saudi Pro League, speculation suggests that his position may soon become uncertain, opening the door for a potential return to Serie A.

Pioli Considered as Juventus Step Up Managerial Hunt

Pioli’s previous tenure at AC Milan is one of the reasons he is being considered for the role. During his time there, he guided the club to stability and led them to a Serie A title. His contribution was widely regarded as key to Milan becoming competitive again before his departure at the conclusion of the 2023–2024 season.

Now, Juventus see him as a manager capable of delivering similar results in Turin. The club are intent on appointing someone with experience and a strong tactical record, particularly after recent inconsistencies in leadership. The vacancy soon to be left by Tudor has prompted the board to act swiftly to identify a candidate who can restore the club’s domestic dominance and make them more competitive in European competitions.

Stefano Pioli with Max Allegri (Getty Images)

Competition from Atalanta in Pursuit of Pioli

According to Tuttojuve, Juventus are not alone in its pursuit. Atalanta, who have recently parted ways with Gian Piero Gasperini, are also interested in appointing Pioli. The Bergamo-based club are keen to bring in a reputable figure to continue their progress following Gasperini’s successful spell.

While Juventus are expected to push hard to secure Pioli’s services, any appointment will depend on his situation at Al Nassr. Until his future in Saudi Arabia is resolved, a return to Italian football cannot be confirmed. Nevertheless, Juventus remain hopeful that Pioli’s experience and past achievements can help them reclaim their place at the top of Italian football.