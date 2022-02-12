Juventus and Atalanta pondering an exchange of youngsters

This Sunday, Atalanta will host Juventus for a crucial encounter at the Gewiss Stadium, as the two clubs are fighting for a spot in next season’s edition of the Champions League.

Nevertheless, the two sides could be willing to work hand in hand on the transfer market.

According to SerieBNews via ilBianconero, Juve are interested Caleb Okoli – a young center back owned by La Dea, but currently playing on loan at Cremonese.

The Old Lady had already sealed the signature of another Serie B defender last month by locking the services of Frosinone’s Federico Gatti.

As for Okoli, he’s a 20-year-old defender of Nigerian origins, but currently represents Italy’s U21 side.

Moreover, the source adds that Atalanta will ask for another player in exchange for the defender’s services, which could be Filippo Ranocchia.

The young midfielder is also playing on loan in Serie B this season, currently representing Vicenza.

The 20-year-old impressed Max Allegri during last summer’s pre-season friendlies and is regarded as one of the most promising youngsters at Juventus.

Juve FC say

Even though Okoli appears to be an interesting prospect, it remains to be seen whether or not the Bianconeri would be willing to sacrifice the services of Ranocchia.

While the young midfielder is surely a promising one for the future, Nicolò Rovella and Nicolò Fagioli could be the favorites to earn first team spots ahead of him.

Therefore, his path towards becoming a pillar at Juventus might be a complicated one, which could pave the way towards the reported exchange.