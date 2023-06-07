In the next few days, Juventus and Atalanta will sit at the table to discuss the future of three young Italian stars.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri and La Dea have a meeting scheduled where they’ll reflect on potential transfer operations.

As the source explains the discussion should involve a Juventus youngster and two Atalanta starlets.

Despite his tender age, Fabio Miretti has earned himself a spot in the Old Lady’s first team since April 2022. However, the young midfielder still needs to sharpen his weapons, so a loan stint in Bergamo could do wonders for his career.

On the hand, Juventus are clearly interested in the services of two Atalanta players. The first is 19-year-old defender Giorgio Scalvini who is arguably the finest young centre-back in Italian football.

The other profile that entices the Bianconeri is Marco Carnesecchi. The 22-year-old goalkeeper spent the campaign on loan at Cremonese. Despite the Tigers’ relegation, he managed to impress with a string of solid displays between the posts.

At this point, Juventus would probably struggle to secure the services of Scalvini, as the young defender has a large queue of suitors between Italy and abroad.

On the other hand, buying Carnesecchi is a more concrete prospect, but his services won’t be required as long as Mattia Perin and Wojciech Szczesny remain in Turin.