Juventus and Atalanta set up friendly encounter

Eight days before their first official match of the season, Juventus will host Atalanta at the Allianz stadium on the 14th of August, in what is expected to be their final friendly match in this pre-season.

The Old Lady has thus far played Cesena and Monza in the first two preparation matches of the season – winning on both occasions – and will travel to play Barcelona in the Gamper Trophy this Sunday.

According to Football Italia, the stadium will open its doors for the fans, with a capacity set at 50%, which is the same one that has been agreed upon for the upcoming Serie A season. Only those who posses a Green Pass (after having been fully vaccinated) will be allowed in the stands.

The Bianconeri and the Orobici last met on the pitch in May for the Coppa Italia final, with Andrea Pirlo’s men winning the trophy thanks to two goals from Federico Chiesa and Dejan Kulusevski.

Previously in the season, the two sides played an entertaining 1-1 draw in Turin, with Chiesa and Remo Freuler both scoring spectacular goals. La Dea won the return encounter in Bergamo with a late winner from Ruslan Malinovskiy.

With only one week separating this friendly from the kickoff of the Serie A campaign, this meeting will offer one final opportunity for Max Allegri and Gian Piero Gasperini to test their players, as well as their tactical schemes.