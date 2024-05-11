Robin Le Normand is one of the players Juventus has been following over the last few months as the Bianconeri prepare to improve their squad in the summer.

The men in black and white have been struggling for consistency in this campaign, and they want things to be better in the next campaign.

Le Normand could be added to their defence to improve it, as he has proven to be one of the best in his position while playing for Real Sociedad.

However, the Bianconeri have to see off competition from at least one Spanish club, as a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals Atletico Madrid also wants to sign him.

The Madrid club will feel confident that they can add him to their group because they play in Spain, and he might be reluctant to move.

However, that will not stop Juve from trying its best to pull off the transfer, which could cost up to 30 million euros.

Juve FC Says

Le Normand will be a good addition to our squad, but we have so many defenders, and we should probably focus on signing some good free agents if we want to add a new player to that role on our team.