Juventus and Atletico Madrid battling it out for La Liga forward

Enes Unal has entered the radar of Juventus as they search for more firepower upfront.

Max Allegri has been unable to call on Dusan Vlahovic for some time now and the likes of Moise Kean and Arkadiusz Milik are only in Turin on loan from their parent clubs.

Juve could do with a new backup for Vlahovic and a report on Calciomercato reveals Unal is the man they want to add to their squad from Getafe.

However, they are not the only club eyeing a move for him, with Atletico de Madrid also showing an interest in his signature.

The report says they could offload Joao Felix and if that happens, Unal is the player they want to use and replace him.

Juve FC Says

Atleti is one of the top clubs in the world and can pay a huge fee to sign any player, which they have demonstrated on several occasions.

Juve must take the competition from them seriously and if he is a key target for us, we must make the move happen by moving for him now.

However, Milik and Kean are getting better and it might be less of a gamble to keep either of them, considering they already understand our system.