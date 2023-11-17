Atletico Madrid and Juventus share a good relationship, having engaged in several business transactions in the past. Juventus acquired Alvaro Morata from Atletico during the Spaniard’s second spell at the club, and recent rumours suggest that the Bianconeri are interested in securing Rodrigo de Paul’s services.

It appears that there could be more business between the two clubs in the upcoming transfer windows, involving not just De Paul but also Dusan Vlahovic. According to Calciomercato, Atletico has been eyeing Vlahovic since last summer, and their interest remains strong. The report suggests that a potential deal might be facilitated by Juventus’s interest in some of Atletico’s players.

The report further speculates that both clubs could explore a swap deal, with the possibility of Morata returning to Turin. This arrangement could pave the way for a mutually beneficial agreement between Atletico and Juventus.

Juve FC Says

Selling Vlahovic should be a priority for us in the next few months, especially because he is in line to earn a pay raise if he spends a few more months at the club.

But do we need the return of Morata to Turin? The Spaniard could have done better during his last spell with us and we probably need a newer goalscorer to replace Vlahovic.