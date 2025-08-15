Juventus and Atletico Madrid are reportedly in discussions regarding a potential move for Nahuel Molina, a transfer that could have wider implications for both clubs. Juventus have identified Molina as a player capable of strengthening competition in their right-back position following the departures of Timothy Weah and Alberto Costa. The Bianconeri have reportedly admired Molina since his time at Udinese in Serie A, and they believe that the present moment provides an opportune window to secure his signature.

Molina’s Potential Impact at Juventus

The defender is understood to be open to a move to the Allianz Stadium, where he could play a pivotal role in Juventus’ defensive line. However, Atletico Madrid are also said to be interested in acquiring at least one Juventus player as part of any negotiations. Reports suggest that they are considering a move for Nicolas Gonzalez, who has been made available for transfer, with the Argentinian forward potentially completing the move in the coming days, as cited by Football Italia. This transfer would provide Juventus with both a financial benefit and greater squad flexibility while reinforcing Atletico Madrid’s attacking options.

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Juventus Stars Attracting Interest

In addition to Gonzalez, Atletico Madrid has reportedly shown interest in another Juventus player, Dusan Vlahovic. Alexander Sorloth has been linked with a departure from Atletico, and should he leave, the Spanish club are expected to make a formal approach for Vlahovic. Juventus have emphasised the need to offload Vlahovic as soon as possible, while simultaneously keeping alternative options open to ensure the player’s future is carefully managed.

The potential transfers highlight a complex negotiation landscape, with both clubs seeking to reinforce key positions while balancing their squads. Molina’s acquisition could provide Juventus with increased depth and quality at right back, while interest in Gonzalez and Vlahovic demonstrates Atletico Madrid’s desire to strengthen their offensive capabilities. The outcome of these discussions is likely to have a significant impact on the strategies and performances of both clubs in the upcoming season.