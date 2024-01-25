Juventus striker Moise Kean is only days away from joining Atletico Madrid on loan until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old fell further in Max Allegri’s pecking order following the rise of Kenan Yildiz. The manager now has four other attackers vying for two starting spots while the team is only playing a single match per week due to the lack of European commitments.

Therefore, the Italian will leave Juventus for the second time in his career to embark on an experience abroad.

Although he had offers from Serie A clubs like Monza and Fiorentina, Kean was more enticed by the prospect of playing his football in the Spanish capital and participating in the Champions League (where a clash against Inter is awaiting).

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, the parties have struck a final agreement, with the player expected to fly to Spain on Monday to undergo his medicals.

The former Everton and PSG man will be looking to convince Diego Simeone and prompt Atletico to negotiate a permanent deal in the summer.

He’s also hoping to secure himself a place in Luciano Spalletti’s Italy squad ahead of Euro 2024.

However, the level of competition in Madrid won’t be any less than the one he faced in Turin, especially with Antoine Griezmann and Alvaro Morata in spectacular form.

If Kean fails to impose himself with the Colchoneros, he’ll return to Juventus in June where he still has a contract valid for another year.