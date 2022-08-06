Juventus and Atletico set for showdown meeting to decide Morata’s future

Since the end of the previous campaign, Juventus and Atletico Madrid have been entangled in never-ending negotiations regarding the future of Alvaro Morata.

The Spaniard rejoined the Bianconeri in 2020 on an initial loan deal which was renewed for another season last summer. However, his temporary stint in Turin has expired and the Italians refused to pay another 35 million euros to maintain his services on a permanent basis.

Nonetheless, Federico Cherubini and company haven’t given up on the player who remains a favorite of Max Allegri. But their attempts to sign him on a discounted fee has been fruitless thus far.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, Atletico and Juventus will hold final showdown talks to determine the player’s future, one way or the other.

On Sunday night, the two clubs will meet on the pitch in a friendly in Tel Aviv, but the recent turmoil in Israel could prompt the cancelation the event.

But the source still expects the two managements to hold face-to-face talks which could be decisive for Morata’s future.

While the Colchoneros reportedly refuse to sanction a sale below 25 million euros, Juventus are only offering 15 millions.

If the reported figures are true, then there appears to be a major gap between the two clubs’ valuations, which could eventually hinder any possible agreement.

But if the deal is going to falter, then it’s better to reach a final conclusion as soon as possible so the management can shift its attention towards alternatives.