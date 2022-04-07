Juventus and Atletico still hoping to find an agreement for Morata

At the end of the campaign, Alvaro Morata’s loan stint at Juventus is set to expire. The Bianconeri have already paid 20 million euros for the player’s two-year services.

However, the original agreement with Atletico Madrid states that the Italians must splash another 35 millions to maintain the striker on a permanent basis.

Nevertheless, the Old Lady’s management doesn’t intend to pay such a hefty figure for the Spaniard who will turn 30 next season.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, all parties are still hoping to reach an agreement. Juventus and Morata would like to extend their collaboration, while Atletico no longer need the player’s services.

Therefore, the clubs could eventually reach a middle ground in the negotiations. The source believes that the Bianconeri are willing to pay 15 millions plus another three millions as bonuses.

While the Rojiblancos would be hoping to receive a higher bid, their contract with the number 9 expires in 2023, which puts them in a tough spot.

Juve FC say

With all three parties hoping for the same conclusion, one would expect them to find some sort of an arrangement.

Despite what the initial agreement states, even Atletico must admit that the player’s performances do not justify the total figures (which reaches 55 millions in total).

If Juventus end up paying another 15 millions, it would raise the total cost to 35 millions (after adding the loan fees), which sounds like a fair price.