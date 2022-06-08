Juventus and Atletico working on an alternative formula for Morata transfer

After spending 20 millions to have the player on loan for two campaigns, Juventus aren’t willing to splash another 35 million euros to purchase Alvaro Morata from Atletico Madrid.

However, Max Allegri remains an avid fan of the Spaniard who himself hopes to extend his stay in Turin.

Therefore, a new round of negotiations between the Bianconeri and the Rojiblancos should ensue in the next hours, as the two parties could find a solution for the current stalemate with a newly improvised formula.

According to Corriere dello Sport via ilBianconero, Juventus and Atletico could agree on another loan deal that would keep Morata at the Allianz Stadium for another season.

The reported deal would cost the Old Lady 10 millions for next year’s loan fees. while the Italians will have to pay a similar figure (plus bonuses) in order to make the transfer permanent a year later.

However, the 29-year-old would first have to sign a contract extension at the Spanish capital, because his current deal with the Colchoneros expires in 2023.

The source adds that Diego Simeone’s side are willing to adopt this formula after seeing their attempts to sell Morata to either Arsenal or Barcelona vanish.

Throughout the course of his career, the Spain international had his highs and lows, but his finest moments mainly ensued during his time at Juventus.

Moreover, he displayed his versatility by acting as a support forward for Dusan Vlahovic in the second part of the campaign.