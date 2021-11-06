Juventus and attacker want each other and could be united in the January transfer window

Juventus could sign Eden Hazard in the January transfer window as they look to reinforce their attack.

The Belgian has been struggling for form at Real Madrid and has fallen down the pecking order at the Spanish club.

Real would be happy to allow him to leave as Vinicius Junior continues to show great form.

El Nacional as reported by Fichajes.net claims Juventus wants to add him to their squad in the winter transfer window, on loan.

The report claims the attacker is also interested in making the move to Italy because he longs to revive his career that has stalled since he moved to Spain.

Juve FC say

It makes little sense for Juve to sign Hazard now, considering we are trying to offload some of the current terrible players in our squad.

His form in Madrid is a clear sign he is past his best and why should Juve become the dumping ground for poor players?

Hazard has been one of the finest players in Europe over the last decade, but at 30, he can only get worse.

Juve needs new attackers, but we already have more than enough underperforming strikers. Adding Hazard would be one of the worst decisions we could make as a club.

In 10 appearances this season, he has no goals and a single assist to his name.