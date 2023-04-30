Juventus and Barcelona could swap midfielders in the summer

Juventus were hopeful Denis Zakaria would earn a permanent transfer to Chelsea at the end of this season after his loan spell with the Premier League club.

The midfielder had been out of favour in Turin before making the move to the Premier League club.

However, he has struggled with injuries in England, which has denied him the chance to play many games for the Blues.

It is now almost certain he will return to Turin at the end of this campaign, but Juve does not have him in their plans.

A report on Tuttojuve reveals the Bianconeri are likely to add him to their offer to Barcelona to land Frank Kessie.

The Ivorian is struggling in Catalonia and Juve wishes to take him back to Serie A, where he thrived for Atalanta and AC Milan.

Juve FC Says

Swapping Zakaria for Kessie would be a superb piece of business, but it takes two to tango and we might struggle to convince Barcelona to take him on.

If the Catalans do not consider him better than Kessie, they will likely ignore Juve’s offer.

We would have to explore other ways to offload him even before this season finishes.