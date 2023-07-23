Juventus has made significant strides in their pursuit of Franck Kessie during this transfer window. Sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli has been actively engaged in negotiations with Barcelona to bring the former AC Milan midfielder back to Italy.

Kessie has been experiencing difficulties in Spain and had initially shown interest in a move to the Premier League. However, with limited serious suitors, Juventus remains the primary contender for his signature.

The latest reports from Tuttomercatoweb indicate that Juventus has successfully reached an agreement with Barcelona regarding the transfer. The focus now shifts to finalising the contract details, including salary and other bonuses, with the Ivorian midfielder. This process should not pose a problem if Kessie is willing to make a return to the Italian top flight, given the progress made in the negotiations.

Juve FC Says

Kessie was one of the best midfielders in Europe during his days at Atalanta and AC Milan, so we will get a superb player if we complete this transfer.

The Ivorian will also not need much time to get used to how we play as he is coming to a familiar competition.

However, there is still a risk that he might decide against moving back to Italy, especially if he gets an offer from the Premier League.