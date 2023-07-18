Franck Kessie has emerged as a significant target for Juventus as they continue to enhance their midfield options. With Leandro Paredes returning to PSG, there is now a void in Juve’s midfield that they seek to fill, and Kessie is a player they believe could be valuable for them in the upcoming season.

The Ivorian midfielder is currently facing difficulties finding relevance at Barcelona, and the club is willing to entertain the idea of letting him leave for a reasonable fee.

Juventus is eager to bring Kessie back to Serie A and has already initiated talks with Barcelona regarding the potential move. The Bianconeri’s preference is to secure a loan deal with an option to buy at the end of the season. However, according to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, Barcelona is only willing to consider a loan move if it includes an obligation to sign Kessie permanently at the end of the loan period.

The negotiations between the two clubs are ongoing, and finding common ground on the terms of the potential transfer will be crucial in determining whether Franck Kessie becomes a part of Juventus’ midfield in the upcoming season.

Juve FC Says

Kessie knows Serie A very well, so we will have no problems getting the best from him and he will settle in fast if he returns to Italian football.

The Ivorian did well for Atalanta and AC Milan in the competition before, so we are getting a footballer who already understands what is required to do well in Serie A.