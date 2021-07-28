Juventus and Barcelona “reach an agreement” for Pjanic

Miralem Pjanic is set to make a return to Juventus this summer after the Bianconeri secured an agreement with Barcelona, according to Todofichajes.

The report claims that Juve will pay Barcelona a loan fee of 3m euros for his signature and will pay all his wages.

They have managed to get the Bosnian to lower his salary so that the move can go through.

Juve is looking to become the top club in Italy again following the return of Massimiliano Allegri.

One of the players that the returning boss trusted during his first stint at the club was Pjanic and he is now looking forward to a reunion.

Juventus has several midfielders and they are currently in talks to secure the signing of Manuel Locatelli from Sassuolo.

Pjanic’s return might signal that they will offload some of their current underperforming midfielders.

The likes of Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot didn’t perform to the required standard last season.

They haven’t worked with Allegri since they joined the club and it remains to be seen if they would get a chance to play under him this season.

Arthur is another midfield option, but the Brazilian and Ramsey have persistent injury problems which could rob them of the opportunity to play for Allegri.