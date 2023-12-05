Juventus and Barcelona are poised for a battle to secure the signature of Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek, reports Calciomercato.

The Dutch midfielder is anticipated to depart Manchester United in the summer, having struggled to secure a place in their first team. With formidable competition in United’s midfield and recurring long-term injuries hindering his momentum, Van de Beek is now expected to seek a move away from the club, potentially as early as January.

Juventus has expressed interest in adding him to their squad, considering him among the top options in their pursuit of midfield reinforcements. However, Barcelona has entered the picture, showing interest in Van de Beek as they seek to cover for the loss of Gavi to a long-term injury.

With both clubs keen on acquiring the Dutchman’s services, a competitive race is expected to ensue as Juventus and Barcelona vie to secure his signing. Barcelona, in particular, is motivated to secure a midfield option swiftly in light of Gavi’s injury setback, and they are determined to outmanoeuvre Juventus in the pursuit of Van de Beek.

Juve FC Says

Van de Beek has hardly played for Manchester United, as poor form and fitness keep him away from matches for much of his time in England.

He is too much of a risk for us to sign and may not make any lasting impact on our team before his loan spell expires.