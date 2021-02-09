Juventus and Barcelona set to collide over transfer targets

Juventus and Barcelona had crossed paths on several occasions on the pitch in the last few years.

This season, the two European giants were drawn into the same group in the Champion League.

Whilst the Catalans won the first encounter in Turin with a 2-0 result, the Italian champions sealed the top spot thanks to a 3-0 victory in the Camp Nou.

Nonetheless, the two sides are set to do battle on a different stage this summer, as they are reportedly monitoring the same transfer targets.

According to El Gol Digital via Calciomercato.it, Barcelona will be hoping to land four player who are also tracked by the Bianconeri.

Three of the four players are on expiring contracts, and will therefore be available as free agents in June.

The first name mentioned is Memphis Depay, who has been a target of his former national team coach Ronald Koeman since last summer.

Whilst the Spanish side failed to land the Dutchman in 2020 as a replacement for Luis Suarez, they will once again try to bring him for free once his contract with Lyon expires.

The second name is also a prestigious one. David Alaba has been repeatedly linked with a move to Real Madrid, but the Blaugrana and the Old Lady are reportedly still hoping to lure the versatile Bayern Munich defender.

The third soon-to-be free agent is Eric Garcia, as the young defender is unable to get enough playing time at Manchester City.

But the big battle could be reserved for Erling Braut Haaland. The Norwegian sensation is already one of the most expensive talents in the world, and according to the report, super-agent Mino Raiola holds the key that leads for his next destination.