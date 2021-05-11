Juventus and Barcelona thinking about another midfielder exchange

Juventus and Barcelona have been doing businesses for some time now and that looks set to continue.

The pair swapped Miralem Pjanic and Arthur in the summer, with Juve looking like the team who got the better deal.

Arthur has become a key player for Juventus, while Pjanic has struggled to find space and rhythm at Barcelona.

After enjoying the last swap deal, it seems Juve will attempt another one with their Spanish counterparts.

Radio Catlunya 1 via Calciomercato says the Bianconeri and the Blaugrana want to swap midfielders again.

The report says Juve is looking to send Rodrigo Bentancur to Spain for the return of Pjanic.

The current Juventus midfield is arguably the worst they have had in recent years and they will be making changes.

The return of Pjanic could help them become better as he is one player who helped them to dominate the Italian league before this season.

Bentancur has been a key part of the team in this campaign and he is a player whom the Bianconeri should try to keep.

The likes of Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey have performed worse than he has and it is interesting to see if they would be kept on at the expense of the former Boca Juniors man.