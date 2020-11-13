Juventus and Barcelona thinking about another swap deal

Reports from Spain via Tuttojuve claims that Barcelona and Juventus are eyeing another swap deal between themselves.

They swapped Arthur and Miralem Pjanic in the last transfer window with both players becoming key men for their respective new teams.

The new players that could be swapped are Federico Bernardeschi and Ousmane Dembelè.

The young Frenchman had been struggling to show why Barcelona signed him in 2017 as a replacement for Neymar.

He has struggled with injuries for much of the time that he has been in Catalonia and the Spaniards will likely be interested in offloading him.

Bernardeschi has similarly struggled to earn a place for himself in the current Juventus team with Andrea Pirlo yet to find a place for him in his setup.

This swap deal has been on the cards for some time now, but the report also adds that it will likely not happen in the January transfer window.

This is because the Catalans have just lost Ansu Fati to what appears to be a long-term injury and in his absence, Dembele is expected to play a key role in helping the club to achieve its season’s goals.