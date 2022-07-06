Even though bolstering the club’s senior squad remains the main priority for the management, Juventus are also tracking a host of youngsters.

According to Calciomercato via ilBianconero, Juventus are keeping tabs on Vicenza teenager Tommaso Mancini.

The 17-year-old is a youth product of Vicenza who mainly plays with the primavera squad. But despite his tender age, he has already made his debut with the senior squad, and took part in eight Serie B fixtures last term.

Alongside Roma’s Filippo Missori, observers consider Mancini to be the most exciting center forward in his generation. The youngster stands at 193 cm and possesses impressive physical strength for his age.

However, the source warns that Juventus won’t be alone in the race, as the young center forward is highly-touted.

The report claims that Milan directors Paolo Maldini and Ricky Massara met the player’s father at Casa Milan alongside agent Beppe Bozzo (who’s acting as an intermediary). The Rossoneri are reportedly willing to splash 2.5 million euros for Mancini’s services.

Moreover, the source adds that the teenager has ignited interest from abroad, with Benfica and Sevilla also in the hunt.

As for Juventus, the management would like to add the young striker to their U-23 squad where he can develop alongside other talented starlets while competing in Serie C.