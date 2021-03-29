Juventus and Bayern Munich could swap midfielders this summer

Juventus and Bayern Munich are two of Europe’s biggest teams and they could have a friendly exchange of players in the summer.

The Bianconeri are looking to revamp their entire midfield after an underwhelming season that has seen them struggle to compete in Serie A and the Champions League.

Their midfield has been a major cause for concern and Rodrigo Bentancur might be one of the players that could leave as the club looks to revitalise the centre of the team.

The Uruguayan seems to be trusted by Andrea Pirlo, but he makes too many errors leading to a goal.

Tuttosport via Football Italia says Bayern Munich has identified him as a transfer target ahead of the next window.

The Germans also have a player that Juve is targeting and that could see both teams exchange midfielders.

The report says the Bianconeri want Leon Goretzka to become part of their revamped midfield next season.

The German’s contract at Bayern expires at the end of next season and a new one hasn’t been announced yet.

It remains unclear if Bayern is open to selling him, but the report says Bentancur will certainly leave Juve for the right price when the transfer window reopens.