Youssoufa Moukoko is a phenomenon, and he looks set to have a brilliant footballing career.

Having made his professional debut for Borussia Dortmund as a 16-year-old, and he keeps getting better.

BVB are managing his career properly, but they cannot keep him away from the eyes of the top European sides.

The Cameroon-born Germany youth international has scored 7 times in just over 30 games for BVB, and he is just 17.

He continues to develop well and has now caught the attention of Juventus.

His current deal expires at the end of this season, and Dortmund is facing a huge fight to keep hold of him.

Tuttojuve reveals Juventus has him on their radar, and they would pounce to sign him if it becomes clear he will leave the German side.

However, they would face competition from Bayern Munich, who also retain a strong interest in his signature.

Juve FC Says

Moukoko is one of the best youngsters in the world, and it would be great to add him to our squad.

However, the teenager will prioritise regular playing time when he picks his next team.

With Max Allegri in charge, it would be hard to convince him he would get that at Juve.