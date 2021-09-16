Juventus and Bayern to duel for Champions League winning defender

Last season, Antonio Rudiger was one the most impressive defenders on the European scene. The German put up some great performances for Chelsea en route towards Champions League glory – including solid displays against Real Madrid in the Semi Final and Manchester City in the Grand Finale.

And yet, the Blues could be willing to sacrifice their big center back to make way for their transfer target, Jules Kounde, at least according to a news report from the Daily Telegraph (via Calciomercato).

The European champions almost sealed the signature of the Sevilla defender last summer, but a deal never materialized between the two clubs.

Nonetheless, it appears that the Premier League giants are still eager to sign the young Frenchman, and will launch another attempt in the January transfer market.

The source adds that Rudiger will be free to leave West London, especially with his contract expiring next summer. Thus, Bayern Munich and Juventus have both set their sights on the German center back, who should be available on a relatively low price.

The 28-year-old is currently a vital piece in Thomas Tuchel’s starting lineup, but his contractual situation and the expected arrival of Kounde could force the manger to bid farewell to his compatriot.

Rudiger developed in the youth ranks of Borussia Dortmund and Stuttgart, and had an experience at Roma between 2015 and 2017, before being sold to Chelsea for 35 million euros.