Juventus were held to a 1-1 draw by Bologna in a match between two clubs competing for fourth place in the league table.

In a fixture against direct rivals, it is essential to make a strong start, and Juventus did just that by opening the scoring after nine minutes through Khephren Thuram.

Bologna are a very tactically disciplined side, and Vincenzo Italiano is developing them to challenge the top clubs in the league.

After Juve took the lead, the home side began to demonstrate their quality both in and out of possession.

The men in black and white struggled to retain the ball for long periods as Bologna dominated possession and appeared intent on capitalising.

However, Juve posed the greater threat and had another goal ruled out for offside just before the break.

The Bianconeri started the second half with intent to score the next goal of the game and believed they had done so through Andrea Cambiaso, but it was disallowed for offside.

This incident spurred Bologna into action, and they equalised shortly afterwards through Remo Freuler.

This outcome was not entirely surprising as Bologna consistently looked dangerous when given opportunities and subsequently made life difficult for Juve.

Neither side managed to find a winner, and the points were shared in this crucial fixture for the final Champions League qualification spot.