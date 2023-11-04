Juventus is actively engaged in negotiations with Brazilian defender Gleison Bremer regarding a new contract, despite his current deal being in place until 2027.

The club is making concerted efforts to secure the futures of key players with new contracts before considering new signings in the upcoming transfer window.

Bremer is regarded as one of the standout members of the Juventus squad, having consistently delivered good performances since his move from Torino, where he was recognised as one of the finest defenders in the Italian top flight.

Thanks to his contributions, Juventus has displayed solid defensive performances, and the club is well aware of the growing interest from other suitors.

Fortunately for Juventus, Bremer is content with his current situation in Turin and has no intention of leaving the club. As a result, negotiations for a new deal are expected to progress smoothly.

According to a report on Football Italia, Juventus and the defender are actively discussing the extension of his contract until 2028, maintaining his current salary terms.

Juve FC Says

Bremer will be the leader of our defence after Danilo leaves and we must keep him at the Allianz Stadium.

The ex-Torino man is also happy to be on our books, so talk regarding a new deal should have no problems.