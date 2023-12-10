The contract renewal negotiations between Juventus and Gleison Bremer are rapidly advancing as the two parties could reach an agreement sooner rather than later.

The Brazilian made the crosstown switch from Torino to the Bianconeri following a brilliant campaign with the Granata.

The Old Lady managed to overtake their rivals Inter at the eleventh hour to strike a deal with the 26-year-old.

While he had his highs and lows in his maiden campaign at the Allianz Stadium, Bremer has now established himself as an absolute rock at the back for Juventus.

So according to Il Corriere dello Sport via JuventusNews24, the management is hellbent on extending the player’s contract as soon as possible.

The Roman newspaper claims the defender had dinner with Juventus sporting director Giovanni Manna after Friday’s win over Napoli.

This suggests that the talks between the two sides are rapidly advancing and that a final agreement could be found around Christmas.

As the source reports, Juventus would like to push back the expiry date from 2027 and 2028.

This one-year extension would help the club spread the amortization cost over a lengthier period. The Bianconeri splashed around 41 million euros to secure his services over a year ago.

The former Torino man has thus far started every match for Juventus since the beginning of the campaign. He has one goal to his name from 15 Serie A appearances.