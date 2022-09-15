Juventus and Brighton battling for a Max Allegri replacement

Roberto De Zerbi could become the next Juventus manager as Max Allegri sweats over his future at the Allianz Stadium.

The Bianconeri have made a poor start to the season, and Benfica beat them at home in the Champions League last night.

It was the worst outcome for that game, as Juve desperately needed to win.

It has brought even more criticism for Allegri, and the Bianconeri gaffer could be sacked.

One of the exciting Italian managers around now is De Zerbi, and he has been named as one man that could replace Allegri.

He terminated his contract with Shakhtar Donetsk after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

A report on Football Italia claims he has been in talks with Brighton of the Premier League over becoming their next manager.

However, Juventus has joined the race, and they could tempt him to delay accepting an offer from England while they consider sacking Allegri.

Juve FC Says

De Zerbi did a good job at Sassuolo before leaving the Black and Greens, however coaching a big club like Juve is a different ball game.

At the moment, we are looking for a quick return to success and the best manager to replace Allegri is one that has experienced success in top European leagues or competition.

De Zerbi might succeed, but he is a bigger gamble than keeping Allegri in place.