Juventus and Cagliari discussing potential last-minute double deal

Juventus is closing in on another Serie A transfer before this window closes.

The Bianconeri have added Dusan Vlahovic to their squad in this transfer window and could follow that up with a move for Nahitan Nandez.

The midfielder currently plays for Cagliari, and he is one of the finest players in Serie A.

He has interest from clubs around the continent, but the Bianconeri is now looking to win the race for his signature.

Juventus correspondent, Romeo Agresti via Football Italia claims they still hope to strike a deal with Cagliari for Nandez.

The report says the deal could involve Kaio Jorge, who has struggled to get enough playing time at Juve this season.

The Brazilian has been the victim of Juve’s poor start to the campaign as they need to use players who can deliver top performances now.

The report says Nandez has been a fine player at the struggling Sardinian club, and Max Allegri wants him to be the next midfielder to join his club.

Juve FC Says

Nandez has been delivering some fine performances at his present club, and that is one reason several European sides want to sign him.

Adding him and Denis Zakaria to our midfield in this window could prove pivotal in helping us break back inside the top four at the end of this season.