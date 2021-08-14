Juventus and Cagliari meeting in the next few days – Not just Dragusin on the table

As the summer transfer market is entering its final weeks, Juventus have accelerated their negotiation process on various fronts.

Whilst the main objective remains the signing of Manuel Locatelli from Sassuolo, the management is also working on a contract renewal for Paulo Dybala.

Moreover, the Bianconeri are expected to hold a meeting with Cagliari directors to discuss the future of Radu Dragusin. The Romanian defender signed a long-term contract with the Old Lady last season, but he could be sent to Sardinia in order to gain some Serie A experience.

The 19-year-old is a very promising center back, but he would find it hard to gain playing time with Juve’s first team in the presence of Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini and Matthijs de Ligt. Even Daniele Rugani is back to Turin following a loan spell – coincidentally at Cagliari.

It remains to be seen if the deal would include a buy option for the Rossoblu, as well as a buy-back clause in favor of the Old Lady.

Nonetheless, Dragusin won’t be the only subject on the table of discussions, as the two clubs could reportedly discuss a transfer for another player.

According to ilBianconero, Juventus could be interested in the services of Gabriele Zappa. The young wingback is a youth product of Inter, but impressed whilst playing for Cagliari last season.

The 21-year-old is expected to play an important role of the Isolani this season, replacing the wantaway Nahitan Nandez, but the Bianconeri might try to secure his card for the future.