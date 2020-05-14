Juventus and Chelsea begin talks for Pjanic-Jorginho

Juventus and Chelsea have begun talks over a potential player exchange involving Miralem Pjanic and Jorginho.

The Bosnian midfielder is expected to leave Turin this summer with Italian papers suggesting a switch with Barcelona for Arthur Melo, however the Brazilian is reluctant to leave Catalonia.

The Guardian report that Juve coach Maurizio Sarri would like to bring Jorginho to Turin following their successful spells together at Napoli and Chelsea and is prepared to sacrifice Pjanic to do so.

Alongside Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain continue to have strong interest in 30-year-old Pjanic with sporting director Leonardo a big admirer.

The Guardian suggest that Juve have stepped up negotiations with the Blues to see if they are prepared to let Jorginho leave this summer.