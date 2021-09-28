Juventus and Chelsea could also compete on the market for promising midfielder

On Wednesday night, fans of European football will be presented with a major feast, as Juventus welcome Chelsea to the Allianz Stadium.

With both giants winning their opening Champions League fixtures a couple of weeks ago, the winner will surely take a significant step towards the competition’s round of 16.

Nonetheless, it appears that the Old Lady and the Blues aren’t only competing on the pitch, but they could be set to battle for a common transfer target.

According to JuveNews, the European champions are also interested in the services of Aurelien Tchouameni, a midfielder that the Bianconeri have been courting for a while.

The Frenchman is only 21-year-old, and has been impressing as a defensive midfielder at Monaco, and his current market value is thought to be around 40 million euros.

The source explains that the Italians would only be able to offer the Principality club such sum on yearly installments that can reach 10 millions.

On the other hand, the wealthy Premier League giants would have no problem in meeting the financial demands of the Ligue 1 side.

However, the report believes that Tchouameni would initially struggle for a starting spot at Chelsea, especially in the presence of another brilliant holding midfielder – N’Golo Kanté.

Meanwhile, Max Allegri would be happy to thrust the youngster from the get-go Juve’s midfield alongside Manuel Locatelli.