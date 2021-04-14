Juventus and Chelsea could swap left-backs in the summer

Alex Sandro and Emerson Palmieri could swap teams in the summer with the latter moving to Turin in place of the Brazilian.

Juventus has been looking to sign Palmieri for some time now while Thomas Tuchel is a fan of Sandro, according to Calciomercato.

Sandro has suffered from injuries in this campaign and that has limited his appearances for Juventus.

The Brazilian remains their number one left-back, but that is expected to change when the transfer window reopens.

This has been a poor season for Andrea Pirlo’s men and they would want to get back at the top of the European game by next season.

Emerson has struggled to play for Chelsea in this campaign with Frank Lampard and Thomas Tuchel both not considering him good enough to make the team.

Juve, however, retains a strong interest in his signature and this summer could be their best chance to sign him.

The report says Tuchel has always been impressed with Sandro and has been keen to manage the former FC Porto man.

Juve is pushing for this swap deal to happen because they would get a new left-back without necessarily spending money.