Juventus and Chelsea discussing numerous players

Juventus and Chelsea are in talks over a trade involving Jorginho and Pjanic and a number of other players.

Corriere Dello Sport report that ‘everything revolves around Stamford Bridge’ as the two sides are looking at various mutually beneficial deals with talks reported as ‘dense and wide-ranging.’

First, Juventus are waiting to see if a move to Barcelona will materialise for Pjanic, a deal that was in the works prior to the Bianconeri being refused by Brazilian midfielder Arthur.

Juve are hoping to get Sarri Jorginho, a player he has worked successfully with in the past, and talks with Chelsea hinge around Pjanic going in the opposite direction.

The doubts about the move remain with Pjanic who is not convinced by the idea of moving to Chelsea while Juve have valued the Bosnian midfielder higher than Jorginho, at around the €60m mark.

Next up, Juve and Chelsea have talked about Federico Bernardeschi, a player who has already been approached by both Barcelona and Roma, but is now being evaluated by the Blues, valued at €35-40m.

The Bianconeri are also considering a deal involving Chelsea winger Pedro, given that he’ll be available on a free in the summer and has previously worked well with Sarri.

Emerson Palmieri remains a long-term Juve target and the Blues value him at €40m, a figure considered too high by Juventus, who won’t go beyond the €25-30m mark.

As an alternative, Juve offered Mattia De Sciglio in exchange, but Chelsea are not interested in the full-back who is already in talks with Paris Saint Germain and Barcelona.

Instead, Chelsea have asked for Alex Sandro, a player they’ve courted for several seasons, and hope to secure in the latest round of talks.