Juventus and Chelsea in possible swap deal?

Once the current season reaches its conclusion, Juventus are expected to ring some changes for their squad.

Amongst the players who are now deemed as expandable, we find the name of Alex Sandro.

The Brazilian used to be considered as one of the best left-backs in the world, but his performances have been underwhelming recently – despite scoring a brace against Parma last week.

The 30-year-old could be set for a departure in the summer, and Calciomercato claims that Chelsea could be his possible next destination.

Whilst his transfer value has massively decreased, the former Porto man could still be used as a part of an exchange deal.

For their part, the Bianconeri are known to be longtime admirers of two Italo-Brazilians who ply their trade in West London – Jorginho and Emerson Palmieri.

Whilst the midfielder is considered to be one of the pillars for new manager Thomas Tuchel, his teammate on the other hand, has been scarcely used. However, the report believes that a deal is possible for both Azzurri stars.

The source also notes that the German coach is a fan of Sandro, and had previously tried to acquire his services during his previous spell with Paris Saint Germain.

As for Jorginho, the former Napoli and Hellas Verona man had been previously linked with a move to Turin, especially when his former manager Maurizio Sarri was at the helm of the club.

Whilst the Blues would be reluctant to let their midfield anchor leave so easily, a deal for Emerson could be more probable, considering the fact that he’s behind Ben Chilwell and Marcos Alonso in the pecking order.