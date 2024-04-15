The future of Federico Chiesa at Juventus remains uncertain, but the two parties could find a temporary agreement.

As Calciomercato correspondent Cristiano Corbo tells it, the Italian star endured another disappointing evening yesterday in the goalless draw against Torino.

The journalist identifies the 26-year-old as the most energetic and creative Juventus player on the pitch last night.

However, his outing ended at the hour mark with a “forced embrace” when Max Allegri decided to haul him off in favor of Kenan Yildiz.

For Corbo, the fake hugs with the manager have been the story of Chiesa’s campaign. Moreover, These frustrating incidents have been taking their toll on his contract renewal talks.

Although the player’s agent Fali Ramadini has been spotted at the Allianz Stadium recently, the negotiations between the two parties haven’t reached an advanced stage.

Chiesa’s contract with the Old Lady will expire in 2025, leaving his future in the air.

But according to Corbo, the two parties could opt for a quick fix. In other words, they may end up signing a bridge contract that includes a one-year extension, similar to Adrien Rabiot’s case last summer.

This solution would delay the issue for another year, protecting the club’s interest by giving them more leverage, while giving the player time to reflect on his future, and perhaps wait for offers from the Premier League.

Juve FC say

With Allegri increasingly more likely to leave Juventus, the arrival of a new manager accompanied by more progressive ideas and a new tactical system could spark a new lease of life in Chiesa’s stint in Turin.

So Juventus fans will be hoping that the Euro 2020 winner hangs on for at least another campaign.