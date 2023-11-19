Juventus has encountered difficulties in securing Federico Chiesa to a new contract as he approaches the end of his current deal.

The club has communicated its interest in retaining the attacker on a longer-term agreement to his representatives.

Chiesa’s existing contract is set to expire in 2025, and Juventus recognises the urgency of extending his stay.

Being one of their standout players, he is someone they aim to keep in their squad for the coming years.

Facing challenges in reaching a new deal, a report on Tuttojuve discloses that the Bianconeri are now exploring the possibility of reaching an agreement on a one-year deal.

This would extend the expiration date of his contract to 2026, providing both parties with ample time to negotiate a new, more extended contract.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa is one of the most important players at this club; keeping him should be our priority.

The attacker has continued to prove he can lead us to titles and keeping him should not be debatable.

Hopefully, he also wants to remain in Turin and will eventually pen a new long-term deal.

If that does not happen, we must consider selling him when we can to get a good fee for his departure.