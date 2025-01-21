Juventus and Club Brugge shared the spoils in a goalless draw in the Champions League tonight.

Juventus knew they were facing a team that had been in fantastic form, and the Belgians made some interesting runs at the start.

Juve was solid at the back, but Ferran Jutgla could have opened the scoring early if he had not shot wide.

The Bianconeri heeded that threat and began making it hard for their opponents to reach their goal.

However, Juve was also struggling to create clear chances in the match as Club Brugge showed why they have been unbeaten for such a long time.

The first half was busy, but none of the teams could create a clear-cut chance to take the lead, and fans hoped things would be different in the second half.

Four minutes after the break, Jutgla again came close, but we still did not have a shot on target in the game.

Brugge was on hand to thwart Juve every time it felt like they would create something while bravely playing their way out of trouble many times.

Teun Koopmeiners and Gustaf Nilsson came close to breaking the deadlock for their teams but could not.

It wasn’t until the 85th minute that we had a shot on target as Manuel Locatelli forced a terrific save from Simon Mignolet.

No other clear-cut chance came, and Juve missed the chance to win another game.