Juventus and Club Brugge shared the spoils in a goalless draw in the Champions League tonight.
Juventus knew they were facing a team that had been in fantastic form, and the Belgians made some interesting runs at the start.
Juve was solid at the back, but Ferran Jutgla could have opened the scoring early if he had not shot wide.
The Bianconeri heeded that threat and began making it hard for their opponents to reach their goal.
However, Juve was also struggling to create clear chances in the match as Club Brugge showed why they have been unbeaten for such a long time.
The first half was busy, but none of the teams could create a clear-cut chance to take the lead, and fans hoped things would be different in the second half.
Four minutes after the break, Jutgla again came close, but we still did not have a shot on target in the game.
Brugge was on hand to thwart Juve every time it felt like they would create something while bravely playing their way out of trouble many times.
Teun Koopmeiners and Gustaf Nilsson came close to breaking the deadlock for their teams but could not.
It wasn’t until the 85th minute that we had a shot on target as Manuel Locatelli forced a terrific save from Simon Mignolet.
No other clear-cut chance came, and Juve missed the chance to win another game.
2 Comments
If you didn’t know it you’d swear allegri coached this game. I’m really tired of watching this team play scared all the time. Motta is too rigid with his system. I’m tired of seeing koopmeiners rotating and playing left back in Motta as “positionless”system. He’s sucked the life out of all of these players. No one wants to take a risk with a dribble, a pass, a shot. There was the story a little while back someone saying that they play so fluidly in practice but it’s hasn’t translated to matches. That is completely irrelevant. Every team plays well in practice. Matches are a different animal. The Milan game looks like an aberration more than the norm. If Motta doesn’t make top 4 he needs to go. Period. Bremer and cabal would make no difference – you can’t win if you don’t score.
Allegri played quick pass football and can hold one goal lead.
U r right, too many unforced back pass, Cambiasso became a central midfielder and played safe,no forward running any more. As usual, no enough players were involved in the attack when intercepted the ball. How could u expect 3 or 4 players to break through 5 or 6 defenders?
Koop is the biggest joke. I can’t recall any 50m+ attacker has zero talent, zero technique, zero dribble ability.
Motta has no common sense.
1.Loca and Luiz can’t play together coz their functions r overlapped. Luiz can replace Koop.
2. Savona is serie b level.
3. Weah can’t be starter and plays better in the centre rather than flank. He doesn’t have dribble skills and the flank is not big enough for speed only.
Congrats to the draw GOAT and u deserve it.