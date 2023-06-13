Juventus and Cuadrado on the cusp of signing a new contract: The figures revealed

After eight years in Turin, most of us thought that Juan Cuadrado’s adventure at Juventus has reached its expiry date.

The Colombian’s contract will expire at the end of the month and the management was reportedly happy to show him the door.

Nevertheless, the situation has drastically changed in recent weeks. For instance, Mattia De Sciglio’s ACL injury will rule him out until 2024, leaving the club short of options in the fullback department.

Moreover, the lack of Champions League football will prevent the club from splashing the cash in the transfer market.

So according to La Repubblica via ilBianconero, Juventus and Cuadrado are close to reaching a full agreement on a contract renewal.

While the 35-year-old was gunning for a two-year deal with slightly lower wages, the Bianconeri rejected the proposal.

Instead, the hierarchy offered the wingback a one-year deal while halving his salary (from five million euros to 2.5m). Nevertheless, the veteran is leaning towards accepting the proposal and prolonging his stint at the club.

Juve FC say

Last season, Cuadrado had to cover extra shifts while others were injured which ultimately took its toll on his physical condition and performance on the pitch.

Therefore, it would be instrumental to pair the Colombian with a younger wingback who can alternate with him on the right flank to help him maintain his optimal condition.