Juventus and Depay made a pact while awaiting contract termination

After apparently giving up on Alvaro Morata, Juventus have identified Memphis Depay as the ideal striker to bolster Max Allegri’s frontline.

In truth, the Italians have been monitoring the player since his days at Lyon, but Barcelona beat them to his signature last summer. However, his situations at the club saw a complete turnaround following the sacking of his compatriot Ronald Koeman.

These days, the 28-year-old has become an outcast at the Camp Nou, with the Blaugrana desperately trying to offload him amongst other in order to register their new buys.

According to Calciomercato, Depay was negotiating his contract termination with the Catalan club on Thursday, while simultaneously reaffirming his pact with Juventus.

The Netherlands international is willing to rescind his Barcelona contract, but at the same time, he needs to have a fallback option waiting in the wings.

As explained by la Gazzetta dello Sport (via ilBianconero),Depay currently earns 5 million euros per season at Barca, with simple add-ons that raises his salary to 9 millions.

On the other hand, Juventus are willing to offer him a two-year deal worth 6 millions per season, while taking advantage of the Growth Decree to save 50% on taxes.

Thus, the Old Lady seems ready to welcome her newest striker. However, it all depends on Depay and Barcelona agreeing on a contract termination.