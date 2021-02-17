Juventus and Dragusin hit deadlock in contract renewal

Juventus is desperate to keep hold of Radu Dragusin, but agreeing on a new contract is proving to be difficult.

They handed the Romanian his senior debut this season in what should have shown him that he is highly rated.

That hasn’t been enough to convince him to put pen to paper on a new contract.

His current deal will expire in the summer and the Bianconeri have been in talks over a new one.

But La Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato says there is small progress and talks have reached a deadlocked point.

This is because the youngster has asked for guarantees that they will give him opportunities to play for the team.

He also wants them to clarify that he will build a career at the club and not be loaned out.

These are tricky terms and while both parties continue to negotiate, it reports that RB Leipzig has a serious interest in his signature.

The Germans are good at developing players and that should worry Juve because he can be convinced by their track record.

If Dragusin signs a new deal, he would still be behind Matthijs de Ligt, Merih Demiral, Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini. Breaking through will be tough.