Juventus and Dybala close to agreement

Juventus are reportedly ever closer to agreeing terms with Paulo Dybala over a contract extension.

Tuttosport report that the foundations for a new deal had already been laid a few weeks ago and all that remains now is for a final decisive meeting between Juve director Fabio Paratici and the players agent, Jorge Antun.

According to the report, the small details still need to be agreed upon, however a broad ‘yes’ has been in place for some time between the player and club over a renewal of his deal which is currently set to end in 2022.

For his part, Dybala has taken root in Turin and has no desire to leave the Bianconeri, while the club see him as the future of Juventus and the worldwide face of the club.

With that in mind, Juve are prepared to offer him an improvement in salary up to €7 million a year with bonuses that could bring him close to €10 million a season.

Despite the figure not being quite what Dybala’s entourage were hoping for, it’s a step up in negotiations and the club and his agent are in constant communication over reaching a new deal.

