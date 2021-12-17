Juventus and Dybala have different ideas about his return to action

Paulo Dybala’s fitness is fragile and Juventus wants to avoid losing him for a lengthy spell as they struggle for goals.

Although the Argentinian has played infrequently for the club this season, he has scored just one less goal than Alvaro Morata and Moise Kean combined.

The Bianconeri knows he is an important member of the squad and wants him to play only when he is in top shape.

Il Bianconero says the former Palermo man wants to play in the game against Bologna tomorrow.

However, even though he doesn’t have a serious injury, Juve will not risk fielding him.

Max Allegri wants him to be in his best physical shape to help the club in the remaining matches of this season and has decided against rushing him back to action.

If the gaffer is convinced he is physically okay, he could face The Greyhounds, otherwise, Juve’s next game against Cagliari might be the fixture he returns to the starting XI.

Juve FC Says

Dybala is unarguably the most reliable goal-scorer at Juve right now and he absolutely has to be protected.

The Bianconeri need to have more than one player who can guarantee goals, but the likes of Morata and Kean have simply been disappointing.

Allegri would work hard to get them back in form and firing again, but for now, we need to ensure Dybala isn’t risked when he is not fit enough.