Juventus and Dybala negotiations tipped to rumble on for a long time

Clubs always want to be in the commanding position in negotiating player contracts and Juventus is no different.

However, as they struggle to agree on a new contract with Paulo Dybala, things aren’t getting simpler for them.

He would be in the last year of his current deal when next season starts and if Juve hasn’t signed him on to a new deal by then, they risk losing him for nothing.

Recent reports have claimed that they will reopen talks over a new deal for him soon, but Tuttosport via Calciomercato claims that fans should not expect a speedy resolution of the problem.

Dybala has struggled to find consistency under Andrea Pirlo this season and when it looked like he was back in form, he got injured last month.

He is one player that Juventus will not want to lose no matter what happens.

Even if the club wants him to leave, they will want to earn a huge transfer fee, that can only happen if he signs a new deal because his contract ending means teams can wait to sign him for nothing or for a cheap fee in the summer.

Pirlo is using this campaign to get to know the players that will fit into his team going into the future and Dybala has the rest of the season to play firmly into his plans, which would boost his hopes of earning his desired deal.