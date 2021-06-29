Juventus and Dybala ready to make peace

Juventus and Paulo Dybala have decided to continue their relationship into the future.

This is according to Calciomercato who report that Federico Cherubini and Massimiliano Allegri have agreed to keep him and make him central to the club’s plans now and for the future.

Dybala will return to the club after his holidays next month and the report says Juve has scheduled the resumption of contract talks with him.

The Bianconeri have to decide on the future of most of their top players and regardless of what happens with Cristiano Ronaldo, they will keep Dybala.

The attacker and the club are still not on the same page regarding the terms of the contract being offered to him.

However, the report says Juve is confident that they will reach an agreement, but they will have to guarantee him that he would be important to them both on and off the pitch.

Last season was a tough one for Dybala as he struggled to deliver on the pitch, but it was partly because of the fitness problems that dogged his campaign.

He would expect a better year in the 2021/2022 season and will play a prominent role as Allegri leads them towards another trophy-winning spree.