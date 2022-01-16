Juventus and Dybala to know the fate of their relationship on Valentine’s day reckons report

Juventus and Paulo Dybala have had an excellent relationship but it could be terminated at the end of this season.

The attacker is in the last months of his current deal at the club and hasn’t signed an extension yet.

Several reports claim he and the Bianconeri have reached an agreement over a new deal.

However, there have been conflicting rumours that Juve wants to revise its offer down.

The attacker’s camp doesn’t appear keen on the fresh development which could see him leave the club.

Talks have been suspended for now, and they would resume next month.

Il Giornale via Tuttomercatoweb says Valentine’s day is the day his future could be decided.

The report maintains that there is tension between the player’s camp and the Bianconeri.

By mid-February, we should know if he will leave in the summer or remain in Turin for the next few seasons.

Juve FC Says

After losing Cristiano Ronaldo at the start of this season, it could be a sign of decline if Dybala leaves Juve in the summer.

However, the Argentinian has hardly been available for selection in this campaign with fitness problems affecting him.

If we can sign a top and much younger player like Dusan Vlahovic as his replacement at the end of this campaign, then it is probably best we allow him to run down his deal.