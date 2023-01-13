Juventus and Eintracht Frankfurt stopping Pellegrini’s return to Serie A

Juventus left-back Luca Pellegrini wants to return to Serie A where Lazio is interested in him, but the left-back will likely finish this term on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Juve agreed to send the Azzurri man to Germany after buying Filip Kostic from the Germans and he has not enjoyed his spell there.

The Bundesliga side wants more from the Bianconeri man, and there had been suggestions that he might return to Juve six months early.

However, despite Lazio’s interest, a report on Calciomercato reveals Frankfurt is reluctant to lose him and Juventus is siding with the Germans for now.

This means the 23-year-old will finish the season with the Bundesliga side unless something changes before this month’s end.

Juve FC Says

Pellegrini wants to run from his struggles, which doesn’t make sense, and the left-back should instead embrace it and improve his game.

Italian players rarely move abroad, so this is a good opportunity for him to learn as much as possible and improve himself before returning to Turin.

If he does well in this second half of the term, Juve could make him their first choice next season, or he might earn his desired move to Lazio permanently.